Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 5, 7, 8, 9
(three, five, seven, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Student’s death, collision sees Lakota, area officials hold public...
2
Butler County spends $832K for land to allow future Ross Twp. sewer...
3
Ross Community Foundation founders honored with Belew Legacy Award
4
Fairfield’s Judge Campbell to retire, but she won’t stop serving
5
Middletown schools to enact sweeping redistricting of grades, buildings