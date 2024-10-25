Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 5, 6, 9
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3, 5, 6, 9

(three, five, six, nine)

