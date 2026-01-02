Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 4, 4, 5, 8
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
