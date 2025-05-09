Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4, 6, 9, 9
(four, six, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Suspect in Hamilton County deputy’s death could face death penalty
2
Champions all as Middletown Schools’ special needs students are...
3
Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy remembered as astute officer, even...
4
Police report describes Middletown incident involving man accused in...
5
Hamilton’s graduating seniors get to reminisce while visiting former...