Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4, 6, 8, 9
(four, six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Hamilton CPA firm becomes employee-owned, expects to double in growth
2
New QuikTrip gas station coming to Hamilton
3
Women Enriching Lives fundraising luncheon goes ‘back to school’
4
Joe Nuxhall’s dream moves forward as plans for indoor recreational...
5
Trenton resident who allegedly set a man on fire faces arson, attempted...