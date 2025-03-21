Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 3, 4, 8
(two, three, four, eight)
