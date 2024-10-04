Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 1, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

1, 7, 8

(one, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Shoppers are hoarding toilet paper again due to the port strike. But is...
2
Body found near Garfield Middle School in Hamilton
3
Hamilton’s State of City address: Revitalizing neighborhoods, adding...
4
Here’s how Fairfield is helping homeowners with exterior home repairs
5
Charges sought against Springfield woman who made first Haitian...