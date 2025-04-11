Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 5
news
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 3, 5

(two, three, five)

