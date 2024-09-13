Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 9
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 9

(one, three, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown Lyric Theatre closing after 46th season
2
Stopping accidents on Ohio 63 a top concern for Monroe
3
City puts Millville Avenue in spotlight to help businesses impacted by...
4
Second man indicted for the shooting death of Asiah Slone in Middletown
5
Beloved Monroe student who died sparks classmates’ anti-cancer...