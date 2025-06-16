Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 6, 9, 12, 34
(four, six, nine, twelve, thirty-four)
