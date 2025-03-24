Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 4, 14, 20, 33
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 4, 14, 20, 33

(three, four, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
100 years of the Middletown Rotary Club: Providing support, service to...
2
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
3
Sticker shock: Fairfield residents soon to see jump in electric rates
4
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
5
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...