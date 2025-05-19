Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 19, 20, 35, 38
(six, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Boy, 6, hospitalized after near-drowning Saturday; CPR brought pulse...
2
Overdoses and death by suicide on the rise in Butler County —...
3
Hamilton Memorial Day 2025 parade grand marshal has never seen it...
4
Community rallies around Middletown food truck owner injured in car...
5
McCrabb: Badin HS graduate buys his alma mater, plans housing...