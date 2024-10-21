Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 12, 19, 24, 26
(one, twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Farfield Judge Joyce Campbell announces retirement
2
Local legends: J.F. Bender responsible for early enterprise in Hamilton
3
Master plan for Liberty Twp. parks part of project 2025 spending
4
Mother’s death leaves daughter wanting one more phone call
5
Despite political differences, Butler County community ‘united when it...