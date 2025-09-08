Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 11, 22, 25, 30
(seven, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Butler County nonprofits can learn how grant system works in free...
2
Surprised: Former Butler Tech leader sees board room don his name
3
Historic Friday night lights as Badin wins its first football game in...
4
Five months after launch, Dolly’s restaurant chain struggles to fill...
5
Liberty Twp. Fire Department has a new ‘roadmap for success’