Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 5, 11, 17, 32
(one, five, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two)
