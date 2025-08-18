Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 25, 26, 27, 28
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
