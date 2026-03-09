Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 28, 35, 36, 37
(four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Best of Butler County 2026: The 10 closest races so far
2
Woman in custody after search for missing child in Franklin...
3
30-foot mural on Monroe church garage sparks message of hope
4
McCrabb: Father returns to same NICU where he spent months as a preemie
5
Forest bathing, communal dancing and more part of upcoming workshops at...