Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 6, 16, 18, 38
(four, six, sixteen, eightteen, thirty-eight)
