Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 4, 11, 38, 39
(one, four, eleven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
