Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 12, 29, 30, 32
(three, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
