Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 6, 9, 11, 24
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
4, 6, 9, 11, 24

(four, six, nine, eleven, twenty-four)

