Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
18, 20, 21, 22, 26
(eightteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-six)
