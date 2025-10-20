Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 11, 22, 27, 34, 37
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11, 22, 27, 34, 37

(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

