Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 4, 14, 19, 33
(two, four, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
From the publisher: Supporting Food Relief
2
Large fire on east side of Hamilton involved stacked pallets
3
Some homeowners going without insurance due to soaring cost
4
Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during...
5
Butler Tech’s $2M welding lab will help train students for in-demand...