Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 4, 8, 17, 26
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
2, 4, 8, 17, 26

(two, four, eight, seventeen, twenty-six)

