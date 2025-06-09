Breaking: Protesters gather outside Butler County Jail in support of teen arrested by ICE

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 6, 8, 11, 13, 18
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

6, 8, 11, 13, 18

(six, eight, eleven, thirteen, eightteen)

