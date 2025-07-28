Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 8, 16, 21, 33
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 8, 16, 21, 33

(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
16 Fairfield projects added 6.5 miles of sidewalks and multi-use trails...
2
Suspect in Warren County arrested after several hours long standoff
3
One person injured in Dixie Highway shooting
4
Judge denies motions to suppress statements, sever indictment of...
5
Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign