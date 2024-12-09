Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 5, 5, 8
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 5, 5, 8

(zero, zero, five, five, eight)

