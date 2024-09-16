Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 7, 8
(one, two, three, seven, eight)
