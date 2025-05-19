Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 5, 5, 6
news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2, 3, 5, 5, 6

(two, three, five, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Boy, 6, hospitalized after near-drowning Saturday; CPR brought pulse...
2
Overdoses and death by suicide on the rise in Butler County —...
3
Hamilton Memorial Day 2025 parade grand marshal has never seen it...
4
Community rallies around Middletown food truck owner injured in car...
5
McCrabb: Badin HS graduate buys his alma mater, plans housing...