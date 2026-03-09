Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 7, 7, 8, 9
(three, seven, seven, eight, nine)
