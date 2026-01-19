Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 3, 3, 5, 7
(three, three, three, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Man who never spoke left a lasting impression
2
A night of celebration, recognition and community reflection in...
3
Local legends: Namesake of this Hamilton neighborhood
4
Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that...
5
Extreme cold coming: Sunday, Monday to see low and negative wind chills