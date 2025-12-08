Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 1, 4, 8
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
