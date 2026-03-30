Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5, 5, 6
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By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
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The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5, 5, 6

(one, three, five, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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