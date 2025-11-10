Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 4, 5, 5
(one, four, five, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown streets set for major repaving project; work starts next...
2
Candidate, levy results will impact Butler County communities
3
Area foodbanks receive support from state funds
4
Fairfield Twp. Veterans Day observance set for Nov. 14
5
$27M Oxford station opens for all modes of transportation, is...