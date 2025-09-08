Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 7, 8

(one, four, seven, eight)

