Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 5, 9
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 2, 5, 9

(zero, two, five, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Exonerated former Butler County auditor still potentially liable for...
2
West Chester Twp. agrees to contract with dispatch workers
3
Latest Ross schools Hall of Fame class honors those in community
4
Butler County School recognized as 2024 National Blue Ribbon School
5
Hamilton Dog Training Club celebrates 70 years with weekend event