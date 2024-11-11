Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 3, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3, 3, 8, 9

(three, three, eight, nine)

