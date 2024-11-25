Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 6, 7
(three, four, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. extends moratorium on recreational marijuana...
2
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
3
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead