Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 5, 8
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 5, 8

(one, four, five, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
PD: 88-year-old man ejected from car after three-vehicle crash in...
2
BUTLER COUNTY HISTORY: Israel Ludlow is a founding father of Hamilton...
3
Largest light industrial staffing provider in U.S. opens center in...
4
Middletown city events canceled due to ‘staff changes’; community wants...
5
Hamilton residents upset about pollution from Fairfield business