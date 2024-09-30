Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4, 8, 9
(four, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Power issues remain a problem in Butler, Warren counties from Hurricane...
2
Butler County tax delinquencies dip in face of historic property tax...
3
Drones open up how Butler County police approach law enforcement
4
Miami U unveils $5 million solar energy park
5
New Hamilton ice cream shop sets opening date