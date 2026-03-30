Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3
(zero, one, three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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