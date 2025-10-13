Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4, 8, 9
(four, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Middletown’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ festival is today
2
Middletown police investigate motorcycle crash involving truck
3
1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday
4
Oxford votes to hire professional sharpshooters to thin region’s deer...
5
Warren County farmer worries record-breaking beef costs could put him...