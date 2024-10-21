Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 4
(three, four, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Farfield Judge Joyce Campbell announces retirement
2
Local legends: J.F. Bender responsible for early enterprise in Hamilton
3
Master plan for Liberty Twp. parks part of project 2025 spending
4
Mother’s death leaves daughter wanting one more phone call
5
Despite political differences, Butler County community ‘united when it...