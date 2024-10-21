Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 4
news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 4

(three, four, four)

