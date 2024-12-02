Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 6, 6
(three, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Celebration of life set, scholarship established in memory of insurance...
2
‘This is who I give thanks for every day’: Family celebrates power of...
3
New basketball courts direct city response to Hamilton teens’ request
4
New programs help Miami U earn world top-10 business school ranking
5
Middletown Santa Parade scheduled for Saturday on Central Avenue