Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 6, 7
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 6, 7

(two, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
$15M high school aviation school taking shape in Middletown
2
At the Southwest Regional Water District, Sarah Van Frank-Affrunti is...
3
BUTLER COUNTY HISTORY: Alfred J. Anderson was the voting barber
4
‘All I want to do is help people’: Middletown’s new police chief talks...
5
Some of the top craft breweries in the U.S. will be at Jungle Jim’s...