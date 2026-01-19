Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 6, 9
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 6, 9

(one, six, nine)

