Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
6, 6, 9
(six, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Lakota Schools back off asking for new school tax in May
2
Super Bowl is largest gambling day of year: Addiction resources...
3
Butler County 4-H offers youth a variety of opportunities for learning...
4
Topgolf hosts Leading Ladies Night Out fundraiser for Nuxhall...
5
Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team