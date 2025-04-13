Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 2, 6, 21, 24
(one, two, six, twenty-one, twenty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Child hit by vehicle in Hamilton Saturday afternoon
2
Butler County changes JFS transport company after 15 years
3
Booker T. Washington Center launches $1.7M expansion, renovation
4
May the Fourth be with You: Hamilton looks to capitalize on Star Wars...
5
Location for OVI checkpoint Friday in Butler County released