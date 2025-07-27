Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 10, 12, 20, 38
(one, ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Judge denies motions to suppress statements, sever indictment of...
2
Middletown’s directors of community and economic development resign
3
Oakland Park reopens with new pickleball courts, shelter
4
Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field
5
Controversial amendments approved for major Monroe housing development